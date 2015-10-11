Hawkesbury Wine, Food & Music Festival Raceday will be held on Sunday 11th October, from 10:30am – Supporting Australian Rotary Health
* Excellent Wine stalls
* International cuisine
* FREE entertainment
* FREE parking
$10 general admission, pensioner & senior card holders free
Phone 4577 2263
Hawkesbury Race Club, Racecourse Road , Clarendon (opposite RAAF Base)
Website: Hawkesbury Race Club
Comments
Daxa Chauhan says
Hi, please send me the information on the Hawkesbury Food, Wine and Music Race day for 2016. We would like to participate in the festival as a Malaysian Food Stall serving traditional Malaysian food.
Our background consist of more then 25 years of working experience in the hospitality industry. Could you please send us the application form for the food stall in 2016 when it is available.
Regards,
Daxa Chauhan
Email: [email protected]