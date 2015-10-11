Hawkesbury Wine, Food & Music Festival Raceday will be held on Sunday 11th October, from 10:30am – Supporting Australian Rotary Health

* Excellent Wine stalls

* International cuisine

* FREE entertainment

* FREE parking

$10 general admission, pensioner & senior card holders free

Phone 4577 2263

Hawkesbury Race Club, Racecourse Road , Clarendon (opposite RAAF Base)

Website: Hawkesbury Race Club