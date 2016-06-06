The Macarthur Aviary Bird Club will hold their monthly meeting, on Tuesday 7th June, from 8pm in the Catholic Church Hall, 58 Edgar St, Macquarie Fields.
The guest speaker will be Joe Habbib, who will speak about galahs and their mutations.
Visitors welcome.
For details, phone Phil on 4648 2769.
Comments
rita mikolaitis says
hi to the macarthur bird club, i need some help from this club please due to health issues with hubby and me i can no longer take care of the amount of cockatiels i have could i ask that if anyone has an interest in cockatiels i would like to sell them to a bird lover ,as i love my birds and they are beautiful and very healthy and gorgeous to look can you help thank you,
rita mikolaitis