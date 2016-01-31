Picton Theatre Group Musical Audition

Picton Theatre Group is holding auditions on 2 days next week. The Sunday 31st january at 1pm, and the Tuesday evening 2nd February at 8pm. Auditions will be in the Wollondilly Shire Hall in Picton, and anyone interested should call the Director Leanne to give her their contact details and ask any questions. Rehearsals and all performances will also be in Picton, so if anyone is willing to travel to Picton for these, they are welcome to audition.

The show is a fun 1920s musical. Auditions are free and PTG wants people who can sing at least, and willing to dance and act.

Director: Leanne Garrett

Ph: 0435 268 498

Email: [email protected]